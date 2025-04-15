All Signs Point To Cam Ward As No. 1 Pick In 2025 NFL Draft, Titans Fully Committed
For a while now, it has felt like a foregone conclusion that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward would be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, it wasn't always a lock that the Tennessee Titans would be holding on to that pick. According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, the Titans are now determined to select Ward barring a shocking offer for their first pick that blows them away.
"Tennessee's really taking their time. Granted, they've done tons of work, and they made it very apparent after they canceled that Shedeur Sanders workout in Colorado last week that, 'Look, we love the kid, but we know who we're going to get married to here," Russini said. "Cam Ward, all signs point to it. I haven't found anyone in football right now that has said to me, 'Oh, be careful, they may just be doing all of this to see if New York will come up and make some historic trade to get up there, and I think that's what it would take. If it were to ever get to that point, it would have to be something we've almost never seen before."
If you need more evidence, the odds on Ward being the first overall pick in Vegas is now -10,000. That implies a probability of 99% that he will be selected with the first pick. When you piece together the Vegas odds of Ward being picked first and Russini's report that the Titans are committed to drafting Ward barring a shocking turn events, it's becoming apparent that the former Hurricanes' star will be the first name called at the NFL Draft and he'll be playing his home games in Nashville next season.
