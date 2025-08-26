Miami OC Shannon Dawson Plans to Use Depth Against No. 6 Notre Dame
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 10 Miami has many questions entering this season, and it starts on the offensive side of the ball.
All of the production from the receiver core has left, and it is one of the newer players to step up and perform at a high level. Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has a plan heading into the matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame, and it starts with using most of the talent the Hurricanes' receiving core has this season.
"Unlike last year a little bit, you are going to see a lot of people out there," Dawson said. "We are going to have the ability to rotate. I feel very comfortable in a handful of guys being ready to play. The identity of our offense will be different in the sense that there will be more guys playing. We were top-heavy last year, but our depth is much better since I have been here."
Dawson continued while highlighting how the Hurricanes' offense works and will continue to work this season.
"The majority of our offense [last year] was very much just put the ball in play, run the ball efficiently, throw an in-cut, throw a replacement, and every now and again we'd do something off color—and that what everybody remembers. I'd say 90 percent of our offense was pretty routine," Dawson said.
Dawson continued.
"Our offense is very systematic," Dawson said. "We do what we do. We are going to add some things in the offseason that we deem fit what we do and makes us better because you have to constantly evolve and we have to try and build on the previous year and so we are in a good place right now with what I feel is a good core identity offensively. We have a lot of returning guys up front. Last year they were the reason we were successful because they can protect and we would run the ball efficiently and do all of the rest."
He also has an idea of who will be the top guy this season. Sophomore Joshisa Trader is set to be the main guy for the Hurricanes entering the 2025 season.
"He has waited his turn and he has worked hard," Dawson said about Trader. "He has earned everything he is going to get."
It will start against the Fighting Irish as the committee continues to grow for all of the Miami Hurricanes' offense.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.