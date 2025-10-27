Miami's Offense is Learning to Adapt
Before the second half against Stanford, No. 10 Miami was having a bad day. Well, more like seven bad quarters in a row. The offense was stale, predictable, and not adjusting.
The inside zone and repetitive tunnel screens started to wear thin on the Hurricanes players and the faithful inside Hard Rock Stadium. They knew that the offense had explosive capabilities but was being limited.
Soon after, Miami finished the game on a 42-0 run, thanks to the offense starting to adapt. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this has to be what the Hurricanes' offense looks like if they dream of reaching the next level.
"We have been very adaptable," Cristobal said during an appearance on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM. "In terms of schematically, we have done it in every shape and form. It isn't a matter of us having to do this or that. We have to do what is best for the team and what scores the most points and puts the defense in the best position to be successful."
What was also best for the team was quarterback Carson Beck slowing down on his Superman tendencies and being the game manager that the Canes brought him in to be.
Beck finished the night like normal, throwing for 189 yards, 21-28, for a single touchdown. It was a solid bounce-back game for the multi-million dollar quarterback, and Cristobal was pleased as well.
"I thought he had a good comeback performance," Cristobal said. I know a couple of drops we are going to clean up, and a couple of routes we are going to clean up. A couple of throws and RPO reads he would like to have back. It was very consistent and very efficient. It was more progress there."
Other signs of adaptation were sophomore Jordan Lyle getting his first rushing touchdown of the season. He had been banged up to start the season, but he is starting to get off and get loose now for the Hurricanes is a positive sign to see.
"Running backs get banged up, and our guys run really hard," Cristobal said. "Jordan looked really, really good. He is on his way to being a great one."
Now the Hurricanes will look to use that new offensive mindset against the SMU Mustangs. They have a challenge against them as they look to finish out the season 11-1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.