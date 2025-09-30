Miami Player Named to Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Watch List
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has been named to the watch list for the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday by the award’s selection committee.
Now in its ninth year, the honor recognizes exemplary leadership by a college football player, celebrating courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Mauigoa, a standout offensive lineman for the Hurricanes, is among 67 student-athletes nationwide selected to the prestigious list.
Twenty semifinalists will be chosen Oct. 14, followed by three finalists Dec. 15. The winner will be honored April 16, 2026, at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with a $10,000 contribution made in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.
The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first in college football to focus primarily on leadership. Previous winners include Shaquem Griffin (UCF), Sam Ehlinger (Texas) and J.J. Weaver (Kentucky).
Miami returns to action Saturday when it faces Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
No. 3 Miami (4-0) has worked during the bye week, and now they prepare for the first road game of the season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State to kick-start conference play.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes' little brother, the Noles, visited Hard Rock Stadium for the 2024 matchup, with the Hurricanes taking the game, 36-14.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.