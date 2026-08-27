Miami Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 27 After Roster Update

The Miami Hurricanes have been a blast to play with on EA Sports College Football 27.

The running back tandem, along with Darian Mensah, has made the Canes offense one of the most unstoppable forces in the game, but there have been some new tweaks and additions after it's latest updates.

The game has added 19 players, mostly freshmen, along with some other fan favorites.

The Canes already have some of the country's top overall players in the game, as well as a cover athlete.

Here is a look at the new additions compared to the others that where already in the game:

New Additions:

- HB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey 79 Sophomore

- K Jack Olsen 78 Senior

- LE DeAnthony Lafayette 76 Freshman

- CB Camdin Portis 76 Freshman

- CB Brody Jennings 75 Freshman

- HB Javian Mallory 75 Freshman

- FS Isaiah Taylor 74 Senior

- TE Israel Briggs 73 Freshman

- QB Dereon Coleman 73 Freshman

- RG Joel Ervin 72 Freshman

- TE Jackson Carver 71 Junior

- DT Isaac Chukwurah 70 Freshman

- TE Cole McConathy II 70 Sophomore

- RE Mykah Newton 70 Freshman

- LG JJ Sparks 67 Freshman

- RG Canon Pickett 65 Freshman

- LOLB Justin Edwards 64 Freshman

- DT Logan Nagle 64 Freshman

- LG Rhys Woodrow 57 Freshman

Other Miami player in EA Sports College Football 27:

WR, Malachi Toney: 96

RB, Mark Fletcher Jr.: 93

DL, Ahmad Moten Sr.: 91

QB, Darian Mensah: 91

WR, Cooper Barkate: 90

DL, Damon Wilson II: 89

DB, Bryce Fitzgerald: 87

DB, Ethan O’Connor: 87

DL, Justin Scott: 87

WR, Cam Vaughn: 86

DB, OJ Frederique Jr.: 86

RB, CharMar Brown: 85

OL, Samson Okunlola: 85

DB, Xavier Lucas: 85

DB, Zechariah Poyser: 85

RB, Girard Pringle Jr.: 84

LB, Mohamed Toure: 84

WR, Vandrevius Jacobs: 84

TE, Elija Lofton: 83

OL, Jackson Cantwell: 83

OL, Matthew McCoy: 83

DB, Damari Brown: 82

DL, Marquise Lightfoot: 82

DB, Omar Thornton: 82

DL, Keona Davis: 81

DL, Armondo Blount: 80

RB, Jordan Lyle: 80

DL, Hayden Lowe: 79

WR, Somourian Wingo: 79

P, Dylan Joyce: 78

WR, Joshua Moore: 78

OL, Max Buchanan: 78

WR, Vance Spafford: 78

OL, Jamal Meriweather: 77

DB, JJ Dunnigan: 77

LB, Jordan Campbell: 77

LB, Cam Pruitt: 76

DL, Herbert Scroggins III: 76

DL, Booker Pickett Jr.: 75

DB, Chris Ewald Jr.: 75

WR, Daylyn Upshaw: 75

DB, Dylan Day: 75

DB, Ja'Boree Antoine: 75

K, Jake Weinberg: 75

DL, Jarquez Carter: 75

DL, Keshawn Stancil: 75

TE, Luka Gilbert: 75

OL, Ryan Rodriguez: 75

DL, Asharri Charles: 74

LB, Chase Smith: 74

TE, Gavin Mueller: 74

DB, Jaelen Waters: 74

OL, Johnathan Cline: 74

OL, Seuseu Alofaituli: 74

LB, Kamal Bonner: 73

QB, Luke Nickel: 73

WR, Milan Parris: 73

OL, Ben Congdon: 72

DB, Ryan Mack: 72

OL, Jaden Wilkerson: 70

OL, Juan Minaya: 70

QB, Judd Anderson: 70

LS, Adam Booker: 68

LB, Ezekiel Marcelin Jr.: 67

LB, Kellen Wiley Jr.: 67

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