Miami's Star Quarterback Finds New Ways to Improve Thanks to His Defensive Coordinator

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes saw a defense flip around in one season thanks to defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.

Hetherman has brought a new edge to the defensive side of the ball, which challenged everyone last season. However, the Hurricanes didn't play Duke, so this is the first time Heisman-caliber quarterback Darian Mensah has practiced against what could be a top-10 defense in the country.

It is a process he has loved and is thankful for. It is also a process that is helping him improve as a quarterback.

“I think [Defensive coordinator Corey] Hetherman kind of pushes me the most," Mensah said after Monday's practice. "His defense and just the way he schemes stuff up, he does some really good stuff on that side of the ball. So, I think just trying to go out and be successful as an offense is probably the most challenging thing against his defense.

“It just makes you that much better [as a quarterback] for sure. And I think practicing every day against and elite defense will make it easy when it comes to game time. I don’t think you’ll see a lot of defenses who can play like ours, so, yeah, it’ll just make you that much better.”

Mensah learning from one of the best defensive minds in the country will only help his chances against a team like Notre Dame when Miami faces them on Nov. 4. It also supports Miami's offensive firepower against the rest of the country.

Moreover, Mensah also loved his first scrimmage. Miami is starting to grow on him, and playing at Hard Rock Stadium was a surreal experience for him.

Darian Mensah During Miami's Spring Game | Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes during UM’s spring football game at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZadiaz@miamiherald.com

“It went great," Mensah said about the scrimmage. "I think that to get out and play in that stadium for the first time, it was pretty awesome. [We] did some situational stuff, went live for the first time, so, a lot of fun, but a lot to work on as well.”

Mensah has remained calm and collected heading into this season. However, he knows the pressure that comes with playing at Miami following Cam Ward and Carson Beck. Furthermore, his process has been elite in this regard. He understands what he is playing for and knows that he has to stay the course.

“Yeah, I think it’s just having an elite process and then, an elite routine," Mensah said. "Just stay grounded. Try not to look at the opinions of others, even though it’s kind of hard. In this day and age, everybody’s got a phone, everybody’s got an opinion. But [have] an elite process and just stick to your routine and not let anything outside of this building creep in.”

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