Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Is Likely Playing in the Pop-Tart Bowl
Recently, it has been commonplace for some of the best players from that year's college football season to opt out of bowl games that have no meaning to them until this year.
One of the most polarizing figures in college football has started to change that notice. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has stated multiple times that no matter what, his players are coming to play in their bowl game now against BYU, and that means his Louis Vuitton luggage as well.
With Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner Shedeur Sanders taking the field during their bowl game, the influence that has been set on them also influences the Miami Hurricanes superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
Miami is set to Face Iowa State In the Pop-Tart Bowl
In a Facetime call between Ward, Sanders, their trainer, and Deion Sanders Jr., the Heisman Trophy Contender suggested that he was going to give the Pop-Tart Bowl the greatest show it had ever seen.
With that indication, the Hurricane faithful and the college football world will likely get a chance to see the best quarterback in the country suit up in the orange and green one more time before heading to Green Bay, WI for the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
Ward has done more in this one year as a Hurricane than some have done in a lifetime. He has solidified himself as the most prolific quarterback to ever play at the "U" shattering many single-season quarterback records and this suggestion that he will play in this bowl game only adds to that.