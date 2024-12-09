All Hurricanes

Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Is Likely Playing in the Pop-Tart Bowl

The Deion Sanders effect has trickled its way to South Beach as the Hurricanes quarterback looks to be prepared to play in the Pop-Tart Bowl

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recently, it has been commonplace for some of the best players from that year's college football season to opt out of bowl games that have no meaning to them until this year.

One of the most polarizing figures in college football has started to change that notice. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has stated multiple times that no matter what, his players are coming to play in their bowl game now against BYU, and that means his Louis Vuitton luggage as well.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner Shedeur Sanders taking the field during their bowl game, the influence that has been set on them also influences the Miami Hurricanes superstar quarterback Cam Ward.

Miami is set to Face Iowa State In the Pop-Tart Bowl

In a Facetime call between Ward, Sanders, their trainer, and Deion Sanders Jr., the Heisman Trophy Contender suggested that he was going to give the Pop-Tart Bowl the greatest show it had ever seen.

With that indication, the Hurricane faithful and the college football world will likely get a chance to see the best quarterback in the country suit up in the orange and green one more time before heading to Green Bay, WI for the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ward has done more in this one year as a Hurricane than some have done in a lifetime. He has solidified himself as the most prolific quarterback to ever play at the "U" shattering many single-season quarterback records and this suggestion that he will play in this bowl game only adds to that.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Q&A: How the CFP Selection Committee Ranked Miami, and Why

Where Miami Ranks in Polls After Week 15

Everything Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal Said After Pop-Tart Bowl Announcement

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football