Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Selected as Maxwell Award Semifinalist
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Maxwell Award, as announced Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club.
The list includes a field of 16 candidates for the prestigious award, which has been presented to the Collegiate Player of the Year since 1937.
Ward tops the nation with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns while shattering old Miami single-season records. In his last outing against Georiga Tech, the superstar quarterback finished the game against 348 yards, three touchdowns, and 25-39 from the field.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal-caller has helped the Hurricanes rank first nationally in third down conversion percentage (.565), first downs (275), total offense (544.8), yards per play (7.6) and scoring offense (45.0).
Ward has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in nine of Miami’s 10 games, becoming the first Hurricane to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
Since Miami joined the league in 2004, the West Columbia, Texas native has also been the first ACC player with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in each of the team's first five contests.
The fifth-year senior is third on the NCAA’s all-time (17,370), all-division passing yards list.
The ACC Preseason Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy contender has led Miami to its best start since 2017, guiding the Hurricanes to as high as No. 4 in the polls.
Ward has garnered Maxwell Award National Player of the Week honors twice after earning a spot on the preseason watch list.
Three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on Nov. 26.
The 88th Maxwell Award winner will be announced live as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards show held on Dec. 12.
The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI: Three Takeaways After No. 12 Miami's First Loss Of The Season