Three Takeaways After No. 12 Miami's First Loss Of The Season
It was a rough day for No. 12 Miami. The Hurricanes continue to find ways to struggle against teams they should beat, however, this time they ran into the right opponent in the Georiga Tech Yellow Jackets.
Brent Key had a fabulous gameplan No matter what superstar quarterback Cam Ward has been able to accomplish this season, he could not pull this team out of another hole as they suffered their first loss
No Cardiac Canes Today As Georgia Tech Upsets No. 4 Miami
There are plenty of areas the Canes need to focus on now. Thanks to Virginia beating Pitt, the Hurricanes still control their destiny with a clear path to the ACC Championship Game.
Cam Ward Can't Save Bad Defense and Coaching
Cam Ward has a Superman cape that has covered a lot of the issues this team has had all season long, but yesterday he proved that he was human.
The superstar quarterback finished the game against 348 yards, three touchdowns, and finished 25-39 from the field. Great Heisman-level stats, however, communications issues and not taking the easy things cost the Hurricanes the game. He should have finished with over 500 yards and 5 touchdowns with the amount of players he missed wide-open.
Even still the defense has been otherworldly terrible this year and the coaching has been no better. Ward still has to take the easy options. He has played Superman for so long that being Clark Kent has not
It's Time To Play The Younger Guys On Defense
It's time for new faces on the defensive side of the ball. The young talent on the team has been performing at a high level but some of the holdovers from last season have been worse than expected.
Francisco Mauigoa has been a liability in the middle of the field. He looks slower and is struggling to tackle players in open space. He could be suffering from an injury that has sapped away some of his abilities but if so, playing through them has made the middle of the field worse.
What was thought of Meesh Powell and his National Championship level experience has turned into one of the biggest liabilities on the field.
The pass rush has generated no pressure and Tyler Baron has entire schemes built around him so players ran run through his side of the ball.
Justin Scott and Zaquan Patterson need to see more playing time. linebacker Chase Smith saw some action in the game and was not too bad.
This Needs To Be The Only Mario Blunder
The writing was on the wall against Brent Key. Mario Cristobal can't stop from getting in his way. He was overly aggressive and took terrible timeouts because he panicked. It is the typical Mario blunder that happens once or twice a season when the odds are stacked against him. Key and the Jackets just took advantage of it.
six to eight points left on the board for the Canes. It is true that he might not be able to trust the defense, and at this point who can, but there needs to be more control over what is going on with game management.