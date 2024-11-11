Miami Hurricanes, Time For Another Player Led Meeting: Just A Minute
This week No. 12 Miami has time to reflect on what happened against Georgia Tech and all the mishaps that allowed the game to fall in that direction.
The Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC)still hold their own destiny thanks to Virginia defeating Pitt this past weekend, and now only have to defeat Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Sycrasue (6-3, 3-3 ACC) to make it to the ACC Championship game where they would likely take on the SMU Mustangs.
The ACC Championship game should not be the focus this week. The Canes' have a bye week and what better time would it be to have another play-led meeting to get all of their affairs in order?
Item No. 1: The Defense
Superstar quarterback Cam Ward has had to bring this team back from the depths almost every game during conference play and the fire finally caught this team. It could be the scheme but it could also just be players not doing their job. The Hurricanes have missed tackle after tackle and have been getting beat up front like many didn't expect to happen.
They are struggling in every area on the defensive side of the ball, and this needs to be addressed quickly. If this team has National Championship aspirations, the defense will be the key to holding them back.
Item No. 2: Be The More Physical Team
This team has been getting beat up. Ward is taking sacks that he doesn't need to take and the defensive line is not generating the pressure that championship-level teams would like. They just have not had the physicality that has been preached repeatedly, and it is costing them.
With the talent on both sides of the ball, the Hurricanes should be bullying teams and they have only done it on rare occasions. Running the ball should be a focus for this team. They can beat teams strictly by running the ball but having a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback would be one of those things that allow him to throw the ball so much. It is a team game not just a one-man show.
