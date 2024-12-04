Miami Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal
With one year left of eligibitity, Miami quarterback Reese Poffenbarager will enter the transfer portal after being the back up to Cam Ward this season.
For his career, Poffenbarger threw for 6,613 yards and 60 touchdowns, while also rushing for eight in his two season with Albany.
Because of Ward playing himself into a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Poffenbarger did not see a lot of playing time as he was the desigated backup to the superstar quarterback.
When he did see time on the field it wasn't much to showcase. Poffenbarger appeared in four games and completed six of seven pass attempts for 20 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 12 yards this season. The only downside for him was that Ward was at an all-time level and he had to sit a watch as it happened.
The decision to transfer comes after Miami was handed the short end of the stick sitting on the outside of the College Football Playoff bubble. With the latest rankings listing Miami behind Alabama, the Hurricanes will now need to settle for one of the better bowl games.