Cam Ward Campaigns For Hurricanes Spot In College Football Playoff
Cam Ward said after the 42-38 loss to Syracuse, the College Football Playoff selection committee should give the 10-win Hurricanes an at-large spot in the tournament.
“If they knew what was up, they’d put us in the playoff,” Ward said. “We are that team. It’s not in our hands anymore, but I mean, just go look at the stats. We’re that team. Every winner’s got to lose someday. If we get a chance to go in the playoff, we’re going to make the most of it. We don’t care if we’re a top-eight seed or we’re a 12 seed. The playoffs is anybody’s chance. We just hope we can get a shot.”
Ward refused to put the blame on the defense for the loss. It was the defense who blew a 21-0 lead and allowed Syracuse to go on a 35-7 run.
Ward believes the Canes deserve a shot at a national championship, even though they won't play for their own conference title.
"Both sides didn't get the job done. Our main goal wasn't accomplished," Ward said. But, I mean, we're blessed. We won 10 games this year. Not a lot of teams can do that."
Meanwhile, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said in his post-game press conference he was hoping to give the ball to Ward again before the end of the game.
"We were hoping to get him the ball one more time, you know," Cristobal said. "He's been invaluable as a person, as a presence, as a leader, as a player. I love and respect that guy like you can't imagine."
Ward continued to campaign for his squad. He is hoping his words are heard by the committee.
"This team won 10 football games against some really good opponents, and this last game came all the way down to the wire," Ward said. "Our two losses are one-possession losses, less than a touchdown. That makes us one of the better teams in the country."
Cristobal agreed, but like he does after every loss, he took a shot at himself. He thought of what he could do better as a coach.
“We came up short and that’s on all of us, starting with myself," Cristobal said. "We don’t shy away from it. We’re not in any way, shape or form anything but hard workers and accountable people. And it’s brutally difficult.”
Cristobal also acknowledged making the playoffs will be up to other people now as the Canes do not control their own destiny.
“A lot of stuff going on in terms of the CFP and how they’re going to figure things out, as well,” Cristobal said. “There’s a lot of good football teams out there, and we’re one of them.”