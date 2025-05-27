Miami Ranked as a Top 15 Football Program Since 2000
The Miami Hurricanes program has had a semi-successful quarter-century of football as it looks to continue growing its legacy in the new quarter.
The Athletic has ranked the Hurricanes as the No. 14 best college football program since 2000. In that period, the Hurricanes have won a national championship (2001), have had 66 first-round picks (most recently the No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward), and have had consistent winning records, but it has not been as hopeful as most would like to have seen.
Many would be shocked if you asked them in 2000 that the Hurricanes only have one national championship in that time. If you had said they had almost become irrelevant in college football at a point in time, then that would have also sent shock waves down the spine of many faithful. The Canes have only won 13 bowl games in that period, but most come from the early to mid-2000s (the last win was in 2021).
The next century holds a lot of promise for what the Hurricanes want to become. They have a bright future ahead with coach Mario Cristobal and what he has already done for the program. He is already getting people to hate the program again, which only means that he is doing his job correctly. He is entering his fourth year as the Hurricanes' head coach, and consistent growth back into a powerhouse has returned the Canes to the forefront. Miami wants the country to hate them again, and with that comes the success of the future.
Miami will try to kickstart this next quarter-century against a familiar foe in Notre Dame, which could be the turning point that will send the Canes to the top in this new era of college football.