Miami Releases Injury Report Ahead of Florida State Matchup: Who's In, Who's Out, And How It Affects The Canes

The Canes are a quarter of the way through their season, and for the first time in the modern era, they have released an injury report.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) runs on the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) runs on the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 3 Miami has been dealing with a few injuries to start the season, but that goes for most of the country.

The Canes are a quarter of the way through their season, and for the first time in the modern era, they have released an injury report, thanks to the new ACC rules that force teams to give reports 48 hours before the game.

The Hurricanes had a few players who were already notably out, like defensive lineman Hayden Lowe, but there are some key players the Hurricanes will need against No. 18 Florida State in their first road game of the season.

Who's In?

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes are planning on having running back Jordan Lyle and wide receiver Joshisa Trader back in the lineup. Not only does this add extra depth to the deep rotation of players the Canes have, but it also gives them an edge against a good Seminoles team.

Both have been missed, but their missing production has not been noticed because of how talented this team is without them. Add them back in, and it can be a world of trouble for the Noles.

The Canes also dealt with some offensive line issues, but the depth is strong with Sampson Okunlola hitting training hard during the bye to make sure he is game-ready.

No. 3 Miami Status:

MIAMI:

OUT:

— DL Hayden Lowe

— TE Dylan Reiman

— OL Ralph Scroggins

— OL Demetrius Campbell

— TE Jackson Carver

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Bobby Washington Jr.

— WR Chance Robinson

No. 18 Florida State Status:

OUT:

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Kam Davis

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— LB Caleb LaVallee

PROBABLE:

— QB Tommy Castellanos

— RB Roydell Williams

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— DL Kevin Wynn

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

