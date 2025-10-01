All Hurricanes

No. 3 Miami Injury Update After Bye Week Heading into Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes look to get three players back this week against FSU.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have been dealing with a few key injuries.

Four games into the season, if anyone is fully healthy, then the training staff needs a raise and national attention. For the Canes, they have battled the injury bug that has lingered since spring.

After the bye week, the Hurricanes look to get three players back who have been or gotten banged up in the first four games of the season. The key now is to make sure that everyone is 100 percent.

"We feel game five healthy. We have been close with a couple of guys that we talk about every week and we feel great about them this week and hopefully that plays out, but we do feel confident in the health of our team."

Mario Cristobal on Team Health

On OL Samson Okunlola's injury:

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (63) in the second half ag
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (63) in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images

Okunlola was banged up in the second half of the game, but according to Mario Cristobal, he is ready to go against No. 18 Florida State.

"He did well. He got banged up in that game pretty good. Had a great week of just resting, rehabbing, and looks really good. So we expect him to play well."

Mario Cristobal

Jordan Lyle and WR Jojo Trader Status:

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) stiff arms Iowa State Cyclones defensive ba
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) stiff arms Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) while running for a touchdown during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"They're all doing well. Same status. They will play at some point in time."

Mario Cristobal

The Hurricanes have been waiting to add two of their Lamborghinis back into the offense. The issue of getting an opportunity when they haven't been fully healthy poses one of the biggest questions entering this game against the Seminoles.

The status has been that they have been ready to go, but they just haven't been used. They are game healthy, but when the team is thriving without them, risking their potential of truly being 100 percent is not going to be taken.

Both players are vital for this offense as they try to find more explosive players. The Canes already have big-time players, but the key now is to add depth, knowing that this season can easily turn around due to the lack of bodies around.

