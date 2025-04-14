Miami's Cam Ward Signs Deal With Under Armour
Steph Curry, Cam Newton, and Bryce Harper headed the charge for the future of Under Armour, and now the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, signs the prostigous brand.
The deal would also mark the first No. 1 pick for Under Armour since Newton in 2011.
“Football is where Under Armour began — it’s in our DNA. Signing this class of elite players is more than a milestone; it’s a statement of who we are and where we’re going,” said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing for Under Armour. “These athletes are pushing the game forward in every sense, and we’re all-in on helping them reach the next level — with the best athlete and product innovation, and a brand that believes in their rise.”
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
Ward is also the first Hurricane to achieve seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns on nine different occasions.