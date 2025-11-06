Miami's Carson Beck Explains Offensive Frustrations Ahead of Syracuse
CORAL GABLES — No. 18 Miami is pushing for the impossible with an appearence in the College Football Playoff. But first, they have to figure out what is holding the offense back from reaching is full capabilities.
Quarterback Carson Beck is the man that get's a lot of the blame for the offensive inifeinsion throwing for 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with four games remaining.
He knows that this offense has been good but they keep shooting themsleves in the foot keeping them back from their full potential.
"I mean, I wouldn't go to say that our offense wasn't, clicking necessarily on Saturday," Beck said. "We moved the ball really efficiently, honestly, and besides a couple of drives, really, where, you know, it got stopped short, we moved the ball down the field very well, ran the ball well, I thought the passing game, I mean, was very efficient and our wide receivers were able to make some explosive plays, but the main problem was just finishing drives, and, you know, we'd get down there and we just weren't able to execute and finish once we did get down there, and we've got to be better at that. "
Beck knows if they want to have their first playoff appearance then they need to focus on those little issues.
"So, you know, I think that's what we're focused on, and shoot, we all know what we have to do to be able to be better in that way, and that's what we're gonna do and attack, you know, as we head into this week of practice," Beck said.
"It's just discipline, that's all it is, and each and every day, we attack that, and we work through it, and everyone makes mistakes, you know, we just we just can't take turns doing it, you know? I've made mistakes," Beck continued. "I mean, everybody else, you know, has made mistakes, and as a team, we've made mistakes, and we have to do our best to try to eliminate those, and continue to play the most perfect and consistent football that we can, you know, put ourselves in good situations, keep ourselves ahead of the chains, not get behind the chains.
"All of that is controllable, 100 percent, and, again, it takes all 22. It takes all 22 on offense and defensive side of the ball. And that's what we're going to do and continue to attack, you know, we look to finish this season and go one week at a time."
