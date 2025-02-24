All Hurricanes

Miami's Damien Martinez Finishes Top Three In Another Running Back Category

The Miami Hurricanes star running back Damien Martinez has started to grow in consideration for a top-five running back in the 2025 draft class.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the back against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the back against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami had an all-star cast of players on the offensive side of the ball. One was graded a top-three running back during the 2024 college football season.

Running back Damien Martinez continues to be one of the best-rising stocks to invest in during this early evaluation period.

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Louisville C
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year will run you over without concern for human life. in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was on route to being the game MVP rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD. 

His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best only behind behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.

More analysts have started to fall in love with the running style of this physical back. Many believe he could be a second-round pick while others have him graded as a third or fourth-round player. time will tell for the running back but he has amazing upside as one of the best backs in the country.

More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football