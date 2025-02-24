Miami's Damien Martinez Finishes Top Three In Another Running Back Category
Miami had an all-star cast of players on the offensive side of the ball. One was graded a top-three running back during the 2024 college football season.
Running back Damien Martinez continues to be one of the best-rising stocks to invest in during this early evaluation period.
The former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year will run you over without concern for human life. in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.
In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was on route to being the game MVP rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD.
His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best only behind behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
More analysts have started to fall in love with the running style of this physical back. Many believe he could be a second-round pick while others have him graded as a third or fourth-round player. time will tell for the running back but he has amazing upside as one of the best backs in the country.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.