Miami's Darian Mensah Stacks National Weekly Honors After Career Week One

Only two quarterbacks finished week one with more touchdown passes than incompletions. Both teams were in the National Championship game but now have completely different quarterbacks.

This time, Miami's Darian Mensah finished the game with five touchdowns and only three incompletions. He threw for over 400 yards, throwing 27-30, highlighting an offensive attack compared to the 2024 season.

This debut has garnered him national weekly honors. He has earned three awards ahead of the Canes' home opener against Florida A&M on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Furthermore, the Canes also know that he has more to offer. Head coach Mario Cristobal can't wait to see what else he can learn about his star quarterback.

"Yeah, I learned that we're still learning, right," Cristobal said. "That game one is chapter one of a season. I don't think you ever judge it right till you get to the very end. But as it relates to the quarterback, it's what we saw in practice every single day: elite talent, elite human being, awesome leadership skills, precision, pocket presence, accurate balls, right, can extend plays and just improvise, and his juice is awesome.

"I love being around this guy, man. He brings so much energy to the table and impacts those guys around him. So all in all, just a very positive step, and the best part, the guy came in here hungry as **** to go get better. So we love that.

Mensah also looks to follow up his performance with a quick and simple outing against Florida A&M. Moreover, this is what the star QB expected of himself entering this season. He will maintain and keep the pace as much as he can and continue to grow from it.

"I think there is always room to improve," Mensah said in a review on his performance. "I think overall, the biggest thing when I watched the game back was communication. Whether it was run blocking and pass protection or routes, that was the biggest thing that showed up."

Mensah has these expectations, and with the honors flowing in, this is also the response to one of the best players in the country. He also has some Heisman looks, but it's only week one.

There is plenty of season left.

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