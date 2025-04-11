All Hurricanes

Miami's Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman On Linebacker Improvement

The Miami Hurricanes' defense is retooled and reschemed for this season as new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman highlights some of the top needs this season, starting with Linebacker improvement.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (32) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
He has put an extra emphasis on the linebacker core. They will be the key communicators this season as they have more freedom to roam around in this new system. Heatherman has sighted some of those players that have stood out to him during spring practice.

“I think a lot of different guys have done really good things in different areas," Heatherman said.Chase [Smith]has definitely made some big strides coming off an injury, playing multiple positions there.[Cam] Pruittin space, some of the things he does, [he’s] continuing to grow as an inside linebacker.Jaylin Alderman, you can tell he’s got a lot of experience. He’s got like a comfortableness to him a little bit where you can tell, making some of the checks and understanding some of the splits and the fits, and then just how to play inside the box, how he defeats blocks. He is doing a really good job right there. Overall, the group, in general, I think, continues to get better every single day."

He also highlighted another linebacker that has taken the next step in his play.

"[Raul ‘Popo’ Aguirre Jr.] is the other guy right now," Heatherman said. "You watch Popo, how well he plays with his hands, how violent he is. He does a good job as a leader, just getting everyone set up every single play right away. He’s always out there, getting the defense set up, getting the defense aligned, making the different checks, and then he’s just violent at the point of attack, which is what we want.”

This core has grown tremendously with Heatherman, and now, they will get a chance to show what they have been working on during Miami's spring game.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

