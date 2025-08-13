Miami's Defensive Line Versatility Give Them An Advantage
The Miami Hurricanes have several answers on the defensive line this season. The versatility of the defense has been something that has been praised time and time again, and going against one of the best offensive lines in the country is only going to help improve both sides of the ball.
The Hurricanes are returning Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor on the defensive line, but other young players will start to get their shot this season. There will also be other players from last season still getting some burn as well. Ahmad Moten Sr. likes what he sees out of the defensive line this season.
“I feel like we’re on a good path. It’s week two [of camp], we did spring. I’m coming in with the guys and showing them what I can bring to the table, too, and we’re all just molding together as a D-line group, especially as a D-tackle group. [Defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis] is getting us right.”
Many other players are also starting to pick up what is going on with the new defense.
David Blay Jr. is one of the many players that the Hurricanes are excited about to sure up the middle of the defense this season. Similar to what Simeon Barrow Jr. was during his All-ACC season, Blay has the same level of play with him as well.
Blay transferred from LA Tech and was a wrecking machine during his time there. He knows that there is a difference in competition, but not that much, so that he can still play at an elite level.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a big jump up," Blay said. "At the end of the day, football’s football. It’s just a matter of technique. That’s one thing I can say we harp on at this level: technique. If you’re not on your technique, it will be shown. And if you’re on your technique, also it will be shown. You’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s every single play. That’s the biggest difference, in my opinion. Just the technique and how important it is to do it over and over again every single play."
One player who has been pushed to the next level with his technique is sophomore Justin Scott. Head coach Mario Cristobal loves what he sees out of his second-year player and has given him the keys to be a standout this season.
"A ton of progress with him. It is his time and he is ready…It has been a baptism of fire just throwing him in there against an excellent offensive line [in practice]. He has responded well, and we expect an excellent year from him."
This is the most complete team under Cristobal in his now fourth year with the program. There is a lot of hope that this defense will consistently play at a top 15 level this season and lift the Canes to the College Football Playoff for the first time this season.
