Miami's Duo Heisman Leaders Rack in Multiple Weekly Honors of the Week

No. 1 Miami put on a skull-crushing display of offensive football in its 52-23 victory over Pitt last weekend. Thanks to that performance, two Hurricanes have brought in national honors for another week in a row.

Last week, freshman running back Javian Mallory was named the ACC Freshman of the Week. This week, Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah were named to the list after their Heisman-level performances.

Moreover, thanks to those performances, both have been tabbed with other honors.

Malachi Toney: AP National and ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with being named the ACC receiver of the week, Toney was also named the AP National Player of the Week.

Toney caught a school-record 16 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Pitt Victory. He surpassed his previous program record of 13 receptions, also set against Pitt last season.

The honor comes after Toney’s Week One recognition for the same honor, when he caught 12 passes for a school-record 234 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s 45-6 victory over Stanford. Toney has topped 100 receiving yards in five of seven games this season.

In seven games, Toney has totaled 66 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 136 receiving yards per game and 14.4 yards per catch. He also accounts for 44% of Miami’s touchdown receptions

Darian Mensah: Manning Award Star and ACC Quarterback of the Week

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Toney, Mensah has been tabbed with the nation's top honor for quarterback thanks to his electric performance against Pitt.

Mensah completed 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He averaged 10.5 yards per attempt as Miami scored more than 50 points.

In seven games, the Heisman-hopeful QB has completed 166 of 204 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns against just one interception. He has an 81.4% completion rate and a 204.6 passing efficiency rating while averaging 307.3 passing yards per game and 10.5 yards per attempt.

Mensah also received an honorable mention from the AP.

More on the Manning Award:

Presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Manning Award recognizes the nation’s top quarterback and is the only quarterback award that considers postseason performances.

The Manning Award was established in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. Finalists will be selected in early December, with the winner announced following the College Football Playoff national championship game.

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