Miami's Emory Williams Embracing his 'Wake Up' Call Heading Into the 2025 Season
All signs pointed to the 6-foot-6 gunslinger to take the starting reins from Cam Ward after his electric season for the Miami Hurricanes. Emory Williams made several starts during his freshman season and showed flashes of brilliance during those outings, but an injury shut down his freshman campaign.
Ward arrived in Coral Gables, and everyone knew that he would be the starter for the 2024 season. Williams had a few appearances during the season but maintained his redshirt. He had a chance to win his job during the second half of the Pop-Tart Bowl when Cam Ward sat the rest of the half.
Paying attention to what the Hurricanes were doing in the second half, they were experimenting with what the offense would look like this upcoming season — a hard-nosed, head-down running football team. However, when it was time to push the ball down the field, it was clear that Williams was still developing as a quarterback in the bowl game loss to Iowa State.
Now he is sitting as the backup quarterback once again, this time learning behind Carson Beck.
"Really, learning from Carson has helped me a lot," Williams said. "I think in the spring, he was a big help to me. He's just kind of seeing what it looks like to understand the level from an NFL guy. You know, especially in an NFL pocket passer. That's really helped me out."
Williams has taken advantage of the opportunity. Just as a reminder, he is a red-shirt sophomore, so he still has at least this season to learn more about himself and improve his quarterback instincts.
"It's also giving me some insight and some things I need to work on, you know, and the anticipation I need to play better with my physical body needs to improve my speed, all that needs to improve, and I think I know that this summer I've done a great job of hitting all those and knocking all those things out," Williams said.
Williams has embraced the role, but understands that this is a "wake-up" call for him. The quarterback room is starting to get crowded with many talented players, and more are coming down the pipeline.
"It's a learning opportunity," Williams said. "You know, this was what it was. It was a bit of a wake-up call, too. You see that and then you realize, 'Okay, I have things I need to work on.' And at the end of the day, all you can control is how you get better, you know, and how you work. And I think you need that. Sometimes you need, sometimes you might think you're ready, you might think you're good. But then, really you need you need something to wake you up. And I'm truly blessed to have both those guys come in and to learn from them and see what it looks like to be at the top of the food chain, the quarterback position. That's giving me perspective, and I' very grateful for it."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.