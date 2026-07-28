Miami Hurricanes Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

Entering Fall Camp, the Miami Hurricanes don't have too many questions that need to be answered. The starting quarterback, wide receiver depth, secondary, linebackers, defensive line, and running backs are already set.

A clear guess can be made about who is starting on the offensive line, but it hasn't been a worry for the Canes camp because Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are leading the charge. However, a few interesting stories are developing.

Over the past two seasons, star freshmen have stolen the show time and time again, but for the 2026 class, some are already projected to be starters. Jackson Cantwell is the projected starting left tackle for the Canes, while their receiving class will have to wait their turn behind some of the best transfers in the country.

However, there can be a surprise in some of the rooms from the top 10 recruiting class. But if there were a choice to pick one, who would be the surprising talent of the bunch?

Tight end U. The Hurricanes have coined the phrase for years, but last season didn't go as planned in that market.

The year before, one of Cam Ward's favorite targets was Elijah Arroyo, who went on to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Under Carson Beck, that usage dropped, with the most yardage coming from Elija Lofton (218 yards).

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Darian Mensah, that should flip on its head. At Tulane and Duke, some of his favorite targets were his tight ends, giving them plenty of goal-line usage and advantages because of their size and speed.

Lofton is expected to be the No. 1 tight end and should have a massive season for his junior campaign. However, don't be shocked if the No. 7 tight end in the 2026 class, Gavin Mueller, shines this season as well.

The four-star recruit stands at 6-foot-5, and it one of the best pure pass catchers on the team. However, his pass protection is one of the key things that will allow him to get more playing time this season. It could also help with some of the offensive schemes being drawn up for him to get opportunities with the ball.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Luka Gilbert (88) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luka Gilbert is the projected backup this season, thanks to his solid blocking during his playing time last season, but having more offensive threats on the team isn't always a bad thing with a quarterback who is tight-end-reliant.

Mueller is already viewed as a freak athlete, the same type of talent that has taken over for the Canes over the past two seasons during their resurgence as being nationally relevant and real contenders.

The freshman has a chance to do something special and highlight the recruiting staff at Miami this season with his play on the field.

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