Miami's Fall Camp Day Two Notebook: Elite Secondary and More Malachi Toney
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CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fall Camp continues for the Miami Hurricanes, but that doesn't stop the team from being what it is trying to be.
Miami's secondary continues to steal the show each day, this time highlighted by OJ Frederique Jr. snagging two interceptions of Heisman-hopeful quarterback Darian Mensah.
Moreover, the secondary is shaping up to be the best position group on this team, with the rotational pieces all starter-worthy.
However, one thing remains the same: even with this talent, none can stop Malachi Toney. Toney continues to be the shining light on an already dangerous offense. Moreover, he is showing why his star shines locally and on the national stage as a role model for South Florida,
"It has been great," Toney said after Wednesday's practice. "It's been getting chippy out there, going at it with the entire defense from the D-line to the linebackers to the DBs. It's been great."
More Notes
Miami's Secondary Looks Elite: The whole entire DB room is great," Toney said. "We got guys that are in the process of mastering the craft, so going against them is only better. I feel like we got the best DB room in the country, so just going to get going up against those guys makes it easy for us on Saturdays.
Moten highlights why he could have been a first-round pick last season: It was like a bittersweet moment, you know. We lost to Natty. I couldn't go right back out there, but it's okay. I got to see, like, what type of group we have, what type of guys we had. Young guys stepping up, you know, like, just getting in there, get the feel for the game, man. I'm watching a film every day with the coaches, like, saying what type of team we got and all that, and I really do believe that we got some guys on this team that can help us win. I feel amazing.
Jordan Lyle looks like he is back in form: After taking some time to get healthy, Lyle looks like the No. 1 RB that he was poised to be for Miami. Dealing with some injuries on the other side, the former four-star recruit is taking advantage of his opportunities and is climbing the ranks.
Girard Pringle Jr. continues to run like the best technical back in the group.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5