Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named to ESPN's 2025 Way-Too-Early College Football All-America Team

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best offensive lines in college football and is highlighted by their star lineman Francis Mauigoa.

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrate with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have one of eight ACC players in ESPN Way-Too-Early All American Team.

That one is star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa who has been incredible since he made his first start as a freshman. One of the many goals for Miami and Mario Cristobal was to become a farm of dominant offensive linemen that could be fed to any NFL System.

Muaigoa has been one of those players since he stepped foot in Coral Gables. He has been a starter since day one and can flow anywhere on the line. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal's greatest strength is to cross-train linemen and Muaigoa has been one of the brightest prospects.

The former five-star recruit showed improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. That is why the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 Draft Class was seen flat-footed and moon-walking in the pocket for most of the season.

He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Add that most of the offensive line is returning to the team this season, and he has a chance to lead this group to its first award Joe Moore Award for the Hurricanes and the ACC.

