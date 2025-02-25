Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named to ESPN's 2025 Way-Too-Early College Football All-America Team
The Miami Hurricanes have one of eight ACC players in ESPN Way-Too-Early All American Team.
That one is star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa who has been incredible since he made his first start as a freshman. One of the many goals for Miami and Mario Cristobal was to become a farm of dominant offensive linemen that could be fed to any NFL System.
Muaigoa has been one of those players since he stepped foot in Coral Gables. He has been a starter since day one and can flow anywhere on the line. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal's greatest strength is to cross-train linemen and Muaigoa has been one of the brightest prospects.
The former five-star recruit showed improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. That is why the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 Draft Class was seen flat-footed and moon-walking in the pocket for most of the season.
He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.
Add that most of the offensive line is returning to the team this season, and he has a chance to lead this group to its first award Joe Moore Award for the Hurricanes and the ACC.
