Miami's Freshman Class Continues To Shine
MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Hurricanes might have the best freshman class in the country.
Not only does the talent pool with the Hurricanes continue to show, but the depth is full of freshmen who are breaking out and beginning to demand more playing time as the season nears its end.
Everyone already knows about Malachi Toney. He is on pace for a First-Team All-American season, but it doesn't just stop with him. The Hurricanes also have two other talented wide receivers, Josh Moore and Daylyn Upshaw, who kicked off an offensive explosion for the Canes in the 38-10 victory over Syracuse.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that he has players ready to go and understands how the opportunity to play is unfolding, thanks in part to some of the injuries that are starting to play out.
"I think some guys played really well, and some guys are kicking themselves in the butt on that last drive," Cristobal said post-game. "They got to play. You get to correct some things after a win, and that is a positive. The energy and enthusiasm these guys come to work with are important. I told them I really appreciate them."
One of those players is freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr. Starting running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was out for the second game in a row, so more time was allotted to the talented back. He only got limited snaps, but in his seven carries against the Orange, he rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Cristobal loves him and knows that he can be a big part of the offense now and in the future.
"He has great eyes," Cristobal said. "He sees it really well. He is very explosive. He has a different gear. He kicked into high gear on the outside run. He was out-leveraged, but he went to another gear and got it. He had some tough yards as well. He has some power with him, and he broke some tackles. He was effective at pass protection, but I have to watch the tape."
It doesn't stop with him. Defensively, Donta Simpson, Herbert Scroggins, Booker Pickett, and Bryce Fitzgerald are also getting quality time to get some snaps and playing time. This is all without Hayden Lowe, whom the coaching staff had higher hopes for than Toney before his season was cut short by injury.
The Hurricanes have depth for the future, and their recruiting is at an all-time high right now. They will continue to receive more opportunities, and they are prepared to take over.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.