Miami's Future Looks Bright, According to ESPN

Hurricanes ranked high in ESPN's FPI, and they look to be one of the best teams in the country for the 2025 season.

Jacob Husson

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In the transfer portal era, projecting a college football program years in advance is a difficult task. Rosters can change quickly as players come and go in the offseason, making it hard to predict how a team will perform the following year.  

Despite that, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg gave his take on the Power Four teams in the best position over the next two seasons.

Rittenberg's rankings break down the following categories: returning quarterback (and likelihood of a multiyear starter), how the line of scrimmage positions look, roster management, star power (All-Americans and all-conference hopefuls), and the coaching staff.

The Miami Hurricanes check in at No. 11 in Rittenberg's rankings. The ESPN writer thinks their roster is high-quality, with the offensive and defensive lines, roster management, and projected star power being the team's major strengths.

This is what Rittenberg wrote about Miami, as it relates to each of these categories:

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Offensive/Defensive Line Outlook:  "Coach Mario Cristobal doubled down on emphasizing line play this offseason, and hopes a mix of experienced returnees and transfers produces the right formula. Defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain anchor the front after combining for nine sacks last season. Bain has high NFL draft potential entering his junior season. Junior Ahmad Moten is back to man one of the interior spots. Cristobal will build the offensive line around junior tackle Francis Mauigoa and transfer center James Brockermeyer, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection at TCU. The O-line depth, not surprisingly, is strong."

Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) is shown during the first quarter of their game against South Dakota Saturday, September 7 , 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roster Management: "If championships were awarded for portal prowess and recruiting, Cristobal would have a few at Miami. He's relentless with both transfers and high school recruits, and has upgraded the program in both areas. Miami's transfer haul includes Beck, a strong crop of defensive backs that includes Charles Brantley (Michigan State) and Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin), Brockermeyer and a new-look wide receiver group that includes CJ Daniels (LSU). Miami lost a few contributors but gained more. Cristobal has signed consecutive top-15 recruiting classes, and the 2026 group ranks 15th."

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Star Power:  "Miami isn't lacking here with Beck, a two-year starter at Georgia, as well as returnees such as Mauigoa, Bain, and Mesidor on the offensive line, and running backs Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle..  Several of the non-QB transfers should be in the mix, too, including Brantley, Lucas, Brockermeyer and Daniels.

In ESPN's future power rankings, Miami only trails Clemson among ACC teams. The Hurricanes check in at No. 11.

