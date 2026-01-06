Miami's Linebacker Room Is the Most Underrated Position Group Remaining in the CFP

When a Hall of Famer like Ray Lewis is watching in his own intense way during a defensive drive, a standard is set at the linebacker position.

The Miami Hurricanes have talent all over the field, but one group consistently gets looked over. The Hurricanes' linebackers are some of the most underrated players in the country and the most underrated group remaining in the College Football Playoff.

They might not have the best ratings entering the game and the lowest of each of the Hurricanes' defensive positions this season, but that doesn't change what is being done in the room. They are playing at an elite level and even better in the CFP.

It starts with a player who has been with the program from the start of the Mario Cristobal era, Wesley Bissainthe. He was there during the Middle Tennessee dibacoal as a freshman. Now he has seen where the team is and reflects on where they have come from.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I don’t even know if I can find the right words. It was crazy," Bissainthe said. "Just being there at that game and the way that went down, it was heartbreaking. I don’t know. I guess, where we are now, that’s the work. The work Coach [Mario] Cristobal put in, and we put in.

"Look where we’re at now. I can’t do nothing but thank God and trust and believe in Him. That was a rough one for everyone, me, everyone who was here, that was a rough one for all of us, losing to Middle Tennessee. I just got to thank God that we are here to this point, man."

Miami's Linebacker core of Bissainthe, Mohamed Toure, Popo Aguire, and Chase Smith have been playing at an elite level during the playoffs. The run game has been stout, and pass protection has been elite. Not only have they been great, but they have been physical.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Toure put his life on the line for a game-saving play against Texas A&M, and the Canes have lived by that same physical outline set by defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Now, there is a new challenge in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss.

"Ole Miss has a great team, a great quarterback now," Bissainthe said. "We have to keep the main thing the main thing and attack our preparation, attack the game plan, and everything else will take care of itself."

