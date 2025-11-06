Miami's Locker Room Continues to have 'A Very Professional Approach' Despite Disappointment
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are hinting at something great. There is still a sense of hope and belief in this team that they can rebound and do something great in the final four games of the season.
It starts with taking the "professional approach," as head coach Mario Crisotbal said during his press conference.
"A very professional approach today," Cristobal said. "I mean, we have, at the end of the day, we have good people. We have hard working people, people that have a high care factor, and also people that recognize opportunity and know that the college football landscape and this thing down the stretch is as unpredictable as it gets, and that we will be one of a dozen or so teams that will have an opportunity if you take care of business, to continue to push into the postseason.
"Now, all that is great, but I think we all understand that we have to take care of number one, and that's us. We were frustrated, but we're not helpless, if that makes sense, because all of our answers are in the room. "
Cristobal is right. It is up to him and the team to get things right because they do have some of the best talent in the country. It just comes down to getting everyone to buy in and focus on completing the objective.
However, even with all of that talent, they are one of the most undisciplined teams in the country.
"The self-inflicted stuff we can control, and there's a strong commitment to doing so," Crisotbal said. "You didn't have to wait for players to step up and take charge and demand more of ourselves. And when I say that, I make sure that as a staff, that everything is joined at the hip, that everyone is pouring in to do more and do better by each other and for each other.
"They know that their best support group is right here in this building, their biggest fans, their best family, the people that really want to see them succeed, are right here in this building. And so they have a strong bond. I have zero doubts that this team wants to get to work and to play really, really good football, because we've done it before. We stubbed ourselves right toe, and we're ready to go ahead, ready to forward and get to Saturday."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.