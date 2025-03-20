Miami's Next Freak Tight End Elija Lofton
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are the home of tight end 'U" and after Elijah Arroyo gets drafted in the 2025 NFL Class, next in line is sophomore Eljia Lofton.
Lofton has already impressed many on the coaching staff from last season regardless of his limited play and spring practice has gone according to plan. He is bigger, and faster, understands the game better, and is ready to take the next step this season.
“What's different about this spring is that the older guys left, Lofton said. "So now it's time for me to step up. Like before they left last year, I was a sponge. I soaked up everything. They taught me all this stuff. They teach me from Coach Woodiel, from JG [Jacolby George], from X [Xavier Restrepo] ; I'm learning from everybody. Even Mark [Fletcher Jr.] and Damien [Martinez], I learned from everybody and just added it to my game.”
Lofton also believes that the talent alongside him also provides other options for quarterback Carson Beck to throw too.
“We got a lot of dogs on the team," Lofton said. "A lot of young dogs that's gonna go out here and make plays and ball out. We all connected. We all close. So it's like, it's about time for everybody to step up in the room. Jojo [Josiah Trader], he's an athlete. He's going to be crazy. He's a young guy too that me and him came at the same time. We're both in the same boat right now. We both got to come here, work, and compete because we next up.”
New opportunity awaits the talented tight end who will look to make a jump in his production this season.
