Miami's OC Shannon Dawson Highlights How Hard Carson Beck is on Himself

There are so many expectations on Carson Beck, but he is harder on himself than most people might realize.

Justice Sandle

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Beck is one of the hardest-working players in the country, who still gets slandered because of a bad stretch of games last season. Granted, throwing three interceptions in three straight games is not great for the quarterback that was viewed as QB1 to start the 2024 season; however, the new Hurricanes quarterback is still one of the best in the country.

Miami offensive coordinator knows this to be the case now working with him since January.

"He's hard on himself, he's a perfectionist in a way where, like, when he does something, that's, you know, that he knows he could do better," Dawson said. "I don't have to say anything to him. He's probably harder on himself than anything because he'll beat himself up over a throw he missed, but that's his way, you know. The more I get to know him, and that's just his way of motivating himself and his way of like autocorrecting himself. Everybody's got a different process."

Beck's expectations also prove why he took his talent to South Florida. He wants to prove to himself and others that he is a winner anywhere and not just because he was in the SEC. As a starter, he has a record of 24-3 and lead the Georiga Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC championship games. He likely would have won the game against Texas had he had not gone down with a massive injury.

Beck views himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and so does his OC. Dawson believes that Beck could be another No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, similar to Cam Ward.

Do the Miami Hurricanes Have Another No. 1 Overall Pick?

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

They're coming along good, I think I got the best quarterback room in the nation, and I might be a little crazy," Dawson said. "Obviously, I'm biased a little bit."

Beck has the chance to prove himself right against No. 6 Notre Dame on August 31. The Hurricanes' season is one for the history books as they have one of the most complete rosters in recent memory of the program.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

