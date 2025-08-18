Miami's OC Shannon Dawson Highlights How Hard Carson Beck is on Himself
There are so many expectations on Carson Beck, but he is harder on himself than most people might realize.
Beck is one of the hardest-working players in the country, who still gets slandered because of a bad stretch of games last season. Granted, throwing three interceptions in three straight games is not great for the quarterback that was viewed as QB1 to start the 2024 season; however, the new Hurricanes quarterback is still one of the best in the country.
Miami offensive coordinator knows this to be the case now working with him since January.
"He's hard on himself, he's a perfectionist in a way where, like, when he does something, that's, you know, that he knows he could do better," Dawson said. "I don't have to say anything to him. He's probably harder on himself than anything because he'll beat himself up over a throw he missed, but that's his way, you know. The more I get to know him, and that's just his way of motivating himself and his way of like autocorrecting himself. Everybody's got a different process."
Beck's expectations also prove why he took his talent to South Florida. He wants to prove to himself and others that he is a winner anywhere and not just because he was in the SEC. As a starter, he has a record of 24-3 and lead the Georiga Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC championship games. He likely would have won the game against Texas had he had not gone down with a massive injury.
Beck views himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and so does his OC. Dawson believes that Beck could be another No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, similar to Cam Ward.
Do the Miami Hurricanes Have Another No. 1 Overall Pick?
They're coming along good, I think I got the best quarterback room in the nation, and I might be a little crazy," Dawson said. "Obviously, I'm biased a little bit."
Beck has the chance to prove himself right against No. 6 Notre Dame on August 31. The Hurricanes' season is one for the history books as they have one of the most complete rosters in recent memory of the program.
