All Hurricanes

Miami's Offensive Line Depth Sparks Groups' Competitive Fire

The Miami Hurricanes have had one consistent in debates about what to like about them — its offensive line is elite.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have had one consistent in debates about what to like about them — its offensive line is elite.

Moreover, the competition inside the locker room only improves what the starting rotation will likely be heading into the season. For now, there are three known starters for the year: RT Francis Mauigoa, C James Brockermeyer, and RG Anez Cooper. Everyone else is fighting for a spot, and that could come down to whatever package the Hurricanes need at the time.

“I’ve got a veteran group, right?" Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. "I mean, it’s [Mauigoa], and Anez and Bell and Brockermeyer. And the reason I say that is, are they starters? Yeah. But I hear them. I see them. … They check people, right? They check people if they’re not upholding the standards and the culture of our program, right? That’s how they’ve done it. Today, our major point of emphasis was finishing, chasing the ball. So, I told them, ‘Hey, Coop, that’s on you, man. Hey, Sisi, that’s on you. Hey, Kel, that’s on you. You do it, the rest of them dudes are going to do it.’ So, holding each other accountable and then also putting it on film. Like we tell them, like [head coach Mario] Cristobal tells them, don’t go holding somebody else accountable until you hold yourself accountable first, and that’s what they’ve done."

Read More Football News:

feed

That intensity brought from everyone inside that position group is what makes them one of the best in the country. Similarly, it also helps them grow with one another and want to improve.

6-foot-9 freak athlete Markel Bell is one of those players who saw this as a chance to step up and push himself further. He has been growing as one of the best players inside the building, and his growth has shown.

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offen
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after scoring a touchdown against Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I just knew since I was trading places with [former offensive lineman] Jalen Rivers every other drive [last season], that coming into this year, I had to play a full game, and so the first thing I wanted to attack was my conditioning," Bell said. "I had to get in game shape, good enough shape … to play a full game and play at an elite level.

“It’s been a long journey, just leading up to this point. I still have more work to do, but I think the biggest piece of advice I can give somebody … coming in either from [junior college] or high school, just take one day at a time. You’re not going to be perfect. You’re not going to be a Hall of Famer in one day. You’re going to be behind, but take it one day at a time, and you’re going to find yourself surpassing people.”

Bell, senior Ryan Rodriguez, and Matt McCoy are all battling for a shot at the top. They are also combating several younger players who are trying to shine whenever they get their opportunity. This depth is what the Hurricanes will lean on this season, and it will be one of the many highlights ahead of this year.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football