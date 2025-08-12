Miami's Offensive Line Depth Sparks Groups' Competitive Fire
The Miami Hurricanes have had one consistent in debates about what to like about them — its offensive line is elite.
Moreover, the competition inside the locker room only improves what the starting rotation will likely be heading into the season. For now, there are three known starters for the year: RT Francis Mauigoa, C James Brockermeyer, and RG Anez Cooper. Everyone else is fighting for a spot, and that could come down to whatever package the Hurricanes need at the time.
“I’ve got a veteran group, right?" Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. "I mean, it’s [Mauigoa], and Anez and Bell and Brockermeyer. And the reason I say that is, are they starters? Yeah. But I hear them. I see them. … They check people, right? They check people if they’re not upholding the standards and the culture of our program, right? That’s how they’ve done it. Today, our major point of emphasis was finishing, chasing the ball. So, I told them, ‘Hey, Coop, that’s on you, man. Hey, Sisi, that’s on you. Hey, Kel, that’s on you. You do it, the rest of them dudes are going to do it.’ So, holding each other accountable and then also putting it on film. Like we tell them, like [head coach Mario] Cristobal tells them, don’t go holding somebody else accountable until you hold yourself accountable first, and that’s what they’ve done."
That intensity brought from everyone inside that position group is what makes them one of the best in the country. Similarly, it also helps them grow with one another and want to improve.
6-foot-9 freak athlete Markel Bell is one of those players who saw this as a chance to step up and push himself further. He has been growing as one of the best players inside the building, and his growth has shown.
“I just knew since I was trading places with [former offensive lineman] Jalen Rivers every other drive [last season], that coming into this year, I had to play a full game, and so the first thing I wanted to attack was my conditioning," Bell said. "I had to get in game shape, good enough shape … to play a full game and play at an elite level.
“It’s been a long journey, just leading up to this point. I still have more work to do, but I think the biggest piece of advice I can give somebody … coming in either from [junior college] or high school, just take one day at a time. You’re not going to be perfect. You’re not going to be a Hall of Famer in one day. You’re going to be behind, but take it one day at a time, and you’re going to find yourself surpassing people.”
Bell, senior Ryan Rodriguez, and Matt McCoy are all battling for a shot at the top. They are also combating several younger players who are trying to shine whenever they get their opportunity. This depth is what the Hurricanes will lean on this season, and it will be one of the many highlights ahead of this year.
