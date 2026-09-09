Miami's 'Roster Development' Will Have to Shine in These Waking Moments

Throughout Mario Cristobal's five-year return to the University of Miami, one thing was clear: the roster had talent but lacked depth.

Cristobal has spent each second recruiting and building up depth so he can go far into his two-deep roster. Now, early in the 2026 season, he has to learn from the mistakes of the 2024 season with his secondary depth and health issues.

It starts with developing Miami's roster, which he has done. Even with injuries, Cristobal's developed roster is better prepared for any moment now and will be tested early in this young 2026 college football season.

"You have to develop your football team," Cristobal said on The Pat McAfee Show. "So when, in my view, you get guys in the game that have earned the right to play. I really don't believe that we just throw guys in there because maybe you build a comfort lead or whatnot. It still has to be guys that you're developing because they are going to have to play.

"They're going to have to help your team win football games. So that's what we did. Again, we don't... that has to happen. You have to work that into existence on a play-by-play basis and not look beyond that. So, but that's our philosophy: develop your roster.

"We had practice today, and at the end we, sent everybody to the sidelines and brought out all the guys that need developmental work and ran another extra 20 plays of live ball to see who else we can get on the field for this coming Thursday. I love it."

Developing talent and highlighting the underclassmen over the next few weeks will show if Cristobal is living up to his word. So far, most of the talent that he has brought in and recruited has lived up to the billing. Some took longer than the others, but some had to be thrown into the fire to come out a diamond.

Miami is looking for their next diamond, with several candidates in place to rise to the call. Cristobal will play many of his young talent espically in the secondary, to see who is ready to make that jump. The only way to know is when the lights are on. Miami will be on the road for its first three road conference games, ready to put that talent on display.

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