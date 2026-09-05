Star Miami Corner Exit Games With Apparent Shoulder Injury

The Miami Hurricanes are well on their way to an amazing offensive performance against Stanford, but in the first drive of the game, a key player took himself out of the game after a tackle.

Star corner OJ Frederique Jr. exited the game in the first drive against Stanford. The breakout junior left with his left shoulder hanging down and hasn't been seen on the field since.

The Hurricanes are already down two secondary pieces, and with a third now with Frederique Jr, Miami's depth is already being tested early.

No OJ to start the second series. It looked like his left arm was hanging after a tackle. Damari Brown in. Miami secondary is already without two other players as well. Depth is key. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 5, 2026

In his place enters Damari Brown, one of the most dynamic players in the Hurricanes' war chest for years, who has battled injuries. This is his first healthy season in two years. He is expected to pick up where Frederique Jr. is leaving off.

The Hurricanes are already playing well without him in the game, even with Davis Warren having a solid first half against the team. However, Miami's defense is starting to settle in, allowing the pass rush to start getting after the talented QB.

This story will be updated.

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