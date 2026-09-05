Star Miami Corner Exit Games With Apparent Shoulder Injury
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The Miami Hurricanes are well on their way to an amazing offensive performance against Stanford, but in the first drive of the game, a key player took himself out of the game after a tackle.
Star corner OJ Frederique Jr. exited the game in the first drive against Stanford. The breakout junior left with his left shoulder hanging down and hasn't been seen on the field since.
The Hurricanes are already down two secondary pieces, and with a third now with Frederique Jr, Miami's depth is already being tested early.
In his place enters Damari Brown, one of the most dynamic players in the Hurricanes' war chest for years, who has battled injuries. This is his first healthy season in two years. He is expected to pick up where Frederique Jr. is leaving off.
The Hurricanes are already playing well without him in the game, even with Davis Warren having a solid first half against the team. However, Miami's defense is starting to settle in, allowing the pass rush to start getting after the talented QB.
This story will be updated.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5