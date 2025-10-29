Miami's Star Edge Expected Back Against SMU, But Hurricanes Depth Continues to Flash
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes has one of the deepest edge rushing rooms in the country.
It starts with stars Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The duo have tortured offensive tackles and quarterbacks all season, but one was injured against Louisville.
Mesidor did not see the field last game, thanks to a nagging ankle injury. That allowed others to step up, like sophomores Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot.
“Lightfoot’s been a guy that has started on a lot of packages all year,” defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. “I think his role is continuing to grow and get bigger. He’s a very dynamic player, a little bit different than what Mez is but I think he’s a very dynamic player.”
With Mesidor out, Lightfoot has started to make a name for himself. Moreover, with the senior returning for the next game, the rotation of players at the line can be even more dangerous.
"We do," Mario Cristobal said. "We expected [Mesidor] last week. We don't put a guy on there as probable, and we probably err on the side of optimism more times than not, but we follow directions from the medical staff and felt good about it then. Feel good about it now."
Cristobal loves the development he has seen in his players and points out that even with some hot and cold moments, Lightfoot continues to get better and better.
"Hot and cold. He flashed, did some things. "Cristobal said. "The detail of his game, the discipline of his game, has to improve, which we expect. We expect them to. I mean, a very promising young player, a great young man.
Cristobal continued.
"Certainly was good to get him in there, and thought he did again, some good things, but we will make sure that he invests more time and that we invest more time in him to get some of those details ironed out to elevate his level of play. But I thought a lot of those guys that jumped in there on the defensive line played well–the young guys."
There are other young players that are also impressing Cristobal.
"I thought Third Scroggins played really good football. [Armondo Blount] is not a young guy anymore. I know he should be a freshman due to him being an early enrollee in a re-class. Mondo played great football for us as well. Donta [Simpson] got in there and played some really meaningful snaps, had a tackle for loss, some other good plays. Booker Pickett went in there and did some really nice things as well. So all in all, just a very strong performance by the defense, and a lot of young guys got some good playing time."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.