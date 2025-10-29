All Hurricanes

Miami's Star Edge Expected Back Against SMU, But Hurricanes Depth Continues to Flash

No. 10 Miami has one of the deepest edge rushing rooms in the country.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) reacts after a sack against South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) reacts after a sack against South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes has one of the deepest edge rushing rooms in the country.

It starts with stars Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The duo have tortured offensive tackles and quarterbacks all season, but one was injured against Louisville.

Mesidor did not see the field last game, thanks to a nagging ankle injury. That allowed others to step up, like sophomores Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws against Miami Hurric
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

“Lightfoot’s been a guy that has started on a lot of packages all year,” defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. “I think his role is continuing to grow and get bigger. He’s a very dynamic player, a little bit different than what Mez is but I think he’s a very dynamic player.”

With Mesidor out, Lightfoot has started to make a name for himself. Moreover, with the senior returning for the next game, the rotation of players at the line can be even more dangerous.

"We do," Mario Cristobal said. "We expected [Mesidor] last week. We don't put a guy on there as probable, and we probably err on the side of optimism more times than not, but we follow directions from the medical staff and felt good about it then. Feel good about it now."

Cristobal loves the development he has seen in his players and points out that even with some hot and cold moments, Lightfoot continues to get better and better.

"Hot and cold. He flashed, did some things. "Cristobal said. "The detail of his game, the discipline of his game, has to improve, which we expect. We expect them to. I mean, a very promising young player, a great young man.

Cristobal continued.

"Certainly was good to get him in there, and thought he did again, some good things, but we will make sure that he invests more time and that we invest more time in him to get some of those details ironed out to elevate his level of play. But I thought a lot of those guys that jumped in there on the defensive line played well–the young guys."

There are other young players that are also impressing Cristobal.

"I thought Third Scroggins played really good football. [Armondo Blount] is not a young guy anymore. I know he should be a freshman due to him being an early enrollee in a re-class. Mondo played great football for us as well. Donta [Simpson] got in there and played some really meaningful snaps, had a tackle for loss, some other good plays. Booker Pickett went in there and did some really nice things as well. So all in all, just a very strong performance by the defense, and a lot of young guys got some good playing time."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football