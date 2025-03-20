Miami's Star Lineman Francis Mauigoa Highlights the Improvement on the Defensive Line
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A new defensive coordinator and the Miami Hurricanes offensive line have already taken notice.
Preseason First Team All-American offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa returns for another season before likely getting taken in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He likes where the offensive standard has been set and stands to continue it throughout the season.
“The o-line is good every year," Mauigoa said. "I mean, behind [offensive line coach and assistant head coach Alex Mirabal], there’s a standard and we reach the standard. We try to keep those standards every year.”
Those standards have started to take notice in the defensive side of the ball. the new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has already started to impress Mauigoa and helped him improve as well.
The offensive line is returning most of their production from last season after leaving Cam Ward spotless for most of the season. This new defensive line is getting after them and helping them grow as players.
“The d-line this year, I mean, they’re pretty good," Muagia said. "With the new DC [Corey Hetherman] and still with [defensive line coach Jason Taylor]. He taught the younger guys a lot of things and he’s pointing out my weaknesses, so I need to work on that. He’s working for them, but I’m hearing what they’re saying and I’m trying to implement that into my game as well. But even the younger guys on the defense, they’re all over the ball. They’re chasing the ball and we’re trying to stop them from chasing the ball. So, we get after it every practice.”
