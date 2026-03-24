Miami's Star Quarterback Is Already Stealing the Show During Spring Practice

CORAL GABLES — As one quarterback transitions out from the orange and green, another one enters Coral Gables as another alpha.

Darian Mensah has already impressed many around the country, leading the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC Championship last season. Now, the new Hurricanes quarterback is starting to get his wings under him and impress everyone in the locker room and on campus.

"A complete professional, you know, ownership of the system, great command, personality, arm talent, escapability, pocket presence, accurate, knowledgeable, great energy about him as well," Mario Cristobal said about his star quarterback. "Just people gravitate to him and he's you know, people are attracted to that kind of energy, and I think he's another galvanizing agent we've been very fortunate in that regard over the past several years, about the quarterback being someone who galvanizes people. I think Mensah fits in perfectly."

Mensah enters the University of Miami as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. Mensah finished is sophomore campaign throwing for nearly 4000 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Among FBS quarterbacks last season, Mensah was second in passing yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, and was 19th in total QBR.

It's not just Cristobal who is the highlight of the star quarterback. He is going against one of the best secondaries in the country, and even they are in awe of what he has been able to do in such a short time.

Hurricanes DB Zechariah Poyser’s first impressions of new QB Darian Mensah pic.twitter.com/twfeoYyyux — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) March 24, 2026

"Tough dude to go against," Hurricanes DB Zechariah Posyer said. "Smart as ever. I feel like he knows our plays, and he just got here. Can fit the ball in any window. He is a confident dude, hole shot throws, a very impressive dude."

Moreover, no one knows better than what a running back thinks of his star quarterback. Mark Fletcher Jr. has been beside Cam Ward, Carson Beck, and now Mensah.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) reacts with quarterback Carson Beck (11) after a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He already sees some similarities between Mensah and the aforementioned quarterbacks, but also knows that he is still his own person.

"He came in here like a pro," Fletcher said. "Chill, ready to work, just a humble guy, and everyone is just ready to roll behind him. There are already similarities between him and Cam [Ward]. I feel like the playmaking ability, that's what I'll say, but everybody sees that, but he's Darian."

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