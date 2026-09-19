Miami’s Star Running Back Carted Off the Field At Wake Forest

Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown left Friday night’s game against Wake Forest with an apparent injury after ripping a 32-yard run.

Brown, the physical North Dakota State transfer who has been part of Miami’s deep backfield, saw limited action early. He finished the game with two carries for 41 yards in the contest before departing.

He broke off for the biggest run of his Hurricanes career before the injury took him out of the game. It is a lower leg injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

However, his status going forward has not been confirmed by the Hurricanes. Per the broadcast, the knee injury was too "gruesome" to show on replay, and he couldn't put any pressure on his right knee when exiting the field.

32 Yard Run By Marty Brown but injured on the play pic.twitter.com/RO7AkL7LXp — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 19, 2026

Brown was carted off the field at the end of the quarter, signally how serious the injury truly is.

Miami’s running back room is already crowded with Mark Fletcher Jr., freshman Javian Mallory, and others. An extended absence for Brown would shift snaps among the remaining backs.

Another running back to keep an eye out for is Girad Pringle Jr., as he can also replace some of the production Miami will be missing from Brown.

The Hurricanes also got back Jordan Lyle after his incident earlier this season, which now comes in handy with the unfortunate injury to Brown. The Hurricanes will now lean on their entire running back room, which was one of the deepest in the country to start the season.

Brown had 103 rushing yards and one touchdown early in the season before leaving in the second quarter against Wake Forest.

Updates will follow as the team or ACC availability reports provide more information on Brown’s condition, timeline, and whether he will miss upcoming games.

This article will be updated.

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