Miami's Versatile Defensive Star Named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
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It's only right that the Miami Hurricanes would have one of the most versatile players in the country on another award list, and it was all a part of his plan.
Sophomore defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald has been named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist after his work everywhere on the field this season.
The award recognizes the nation’s top defensive back based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. Fitzgerald is one of four ACC players and four sophomores named to the semifinalist list.
Fitzgerald is being listed as a safety, which is his natural position, but because of what he has been asked to do this season, he has played at corner and nickel all year.
He, alongside his freshman counterpart JJ Dunnigan, continues to shift the Hurricanes' defense while they wait for others to get healthy and be brought back into the fold.
Moreover, his head coach and defensive coordinator loves what they see out of the star player.
"Obviously, you play him at corner, you play him at nickel, you play him at safety, you play him in packages," Hetherman said. "He's very smart. He's a very good football player. There's a reason why, he's got a really good skill set. He was a good high school player on offense, played multiple sports, good basketball player. Like, he's got a really good feel for things. He's got a really good understanding of what teams are doing, how they're trying to attack you."
On the season, the Miami native has recorded 18 tackles, including 12 solo stops, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups through seven games this season.
Last season, he was a freshman All-American, leading the ACC in interceptions, and looks to get back to those ways with more healthy players on the team.
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists
- Kaleb Beasley, Louisville, Safety, Junior
- KJ Bolden, Georgia, Safety, Junior
- Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma, Safety, Senior
- Austin Brawley, New Mexico, Safety, Senior
- Jordan Castell, Kentucky, Safety, Senior
- Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami, Safety, Sophomore
- Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern, Safety, Senior
- Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana, Cornerback, Sophomore
- Ashton Hampton, Clemson, Cornerback, Junior
- Ta'Shawn James, UCLA, Safety, Senior
- Kingston Lopa, California, Safety, Sophomore
- Jalen Mayo, Houston, Cornerback, Gr. Senior
- Jaylen McClain, Ohio State, Safety, Junior
- Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, Cornerback, Junior
- Brice Pollock, Texas Tech, Cornerback, Senior
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5