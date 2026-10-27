Miami's Versatile Defensive Star Named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

It's only right that the Miami Hurricanes would have one of the most versatile players in the country on another award list, and it was all a part of his plan.

Sophomore defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald has been named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist after his work everywhere on the field this season.

The award recognizes the nation’s top defensive back based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. Fitzgerald is one of four ACC players and four sophomores named to the semifinalist list.

Fitzgerald is being listed as a safety, which is his natural position, but because of what he has been asked to do this season, he has played at corner and nickel all year.

He, alongside his freshman counterpart JJ Dunnigan, continues to shift the Hurricanes' defense while they wait for others to get healthy and be brought back into the fold.

Moreover, his head coach and defensive coordinator loves what they see out of the star player.

"Obviously, you play him at corner, you play him at nickel, you play him at safety, you play him in packages," Hetherman said. "He's very smart. He's a very good football player. There's a reason why, he's got a really good skill set. He was a good high school player on offense, played multiple sports, good basketball player. Like, he's got a really good feel for things. He's got a really good understanding of what teams are doing, how they're trying to attack you."

On the season, the Miami native has recorded 18 tackles, including 12 solo stops, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups through seven games this season.

Last season, he was a freshman All-American, leading the ACC in interceptions, and looks to get back to those ways with more healthy players on the team.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists

Kaleb Beasley, Louisville, Safety, Junior

KJ Bolden, Georgia, Safety, Junior

Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma, Safety, Senior

Austin Brawley, New Mexico, Safety, Senior

Jordan Castell, Kentucky, Safety, Senior

Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami, Safety, Sophomore

Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern, Safety, Senior

Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana, Cornerback, Sophomore

Ashton Hampton, Clemson, Cornerback, Junior

Ta'Shawn James, UCLA, Safety, Senior

Kingston Lopa, California, Safety, Sophomore

Jalen Mayo, Houston, Cornerback, Gr. Senior

Jaylen McClain, Ohio State, Safety, Junior

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, Cornerback, Junior

Brice Pollock, Texas Tech, Cornerback, Senior

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