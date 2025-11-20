All Hurricanes

Miami's Young Superstar Tops Another List As the Best Freshman in the Country

Miami Wide Receiver Malachi Toney sits at the top of ESPN's Best Freshman in the country.

Justice Sandle

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 13 Miami (8-2, 4-2 ACC) is fighting for its life to get into the College Football Playoff. However, even with the current cast of players now, the Hurricanes' future seems brighter than ever, thanks to the outstanding 2025 recruiting class that was brought in.

When it was all said and done, the Hurricanes had the best ACC class in the country but only the 13th best in the nation. Moreover, that also limited some players from being rated where they truly needed to be ranked.

One player is the best freshman in the country, and coming out, he was only a three-star recruit. Now, he is the future of the Miami Hurricanes program as ESPN ranks Malachi Toney as the best freshman in the country.

No. 1 Malachi Toney:

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) catches a pass against the South
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) catches a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even as the Hurricanes' season has teetered following losses to Louisville and SMU, Toney has remained solid, leading all freshman receivers in snaps, targets and receptions (59) through 10 games.

Toney has also shown up against Miami's toughest opponents, which includes back-to-back 100-yard outings against Florida State and Louisville in October. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Toney has become Carson Beck's most reliable target and one of the ACC's most productive receivers, ranking fourth in catches and seventh in yards (698) among conference pass catchers through 10 games. He has added five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in his rookie season. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

2. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars

3. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears

5. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pittsburgh Panthers

6. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins

7. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines

8. Dontrell Glover, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

9. Caleb Hawkins, RB, North Texas Mean Green

10. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon Ducks

11. Michael Carroll, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide

12. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke Blue Devils

13. Dijon Lee, DB, Alabama Crimson Tide

14. Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins

15. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns

16. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

17. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma Sooners

18. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange

19. John Mills, OG, Washington Huskies

20. Brent Gordon Jr., CB, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

