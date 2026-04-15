Miami's Star Freshman Learned Quickly It's Either "Sink or Swim"

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have turned into an offensive lineman factory for the NFL and have produced one of the best lines in college football consistently over the past three seasons.

It starts with recruiting, and head coach Mario Cristobal continues to be one of the best at getting those star linemen at Miami.

It also helps that some of the top talent in the country want to be a part of that program and process. Jackson Cantwell was the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2026 class, and Miami was the only place he knew he could perform the best.

"You don’t really think about any of the high school stuff once you get here," Cantwell said. "It doesn’t matter anymore. It’s a new game—new speed, new techniques, new expectations, more physicality. It’s challenging, but I feel like my understanding of the game is improving, my technique is getting better, and I’m starting to fit into the offense more. I just have to keep grinding through the rest of spring, the summer, and fall camp. I think I can make a big jump."

He was thrown into the fire instantly. Cantwell spent time with the National Championship-appearing team, which allowed him to grow.

"They definitely threw me into the fire," Cantwell said. "The biggest thing has been learning how to match the physicality. My pass protection has improved—staying in front of defenders—but my hands still need work. I’ve gotten better with intentionality in practice, knowing what to focus on and what to look for on film.

"Communication has been huge too. We do a lot with protections and identifying things in the run game, and it can change quickly. That’s something I’ve picked up on and improved steadily."

Moreover, because of that experience, Cantwell had time to adjust and be ready for this season. When Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor are coming at you every day at practice, you have to adjust in those shark-infested waters.

"You’re either going to sink or swim," Cantwell said. "You’ve got to step up or fall back. I just try to compete every day. I’ve taken some lumps, but I feel like I’m giving them back too. I’m trying to keep applying pressure, especially against the defensive guys we have, and just be a functional part of the offense—don’t slow anything down.

"They didn’t ease me in at all. They just told me to go get it. But that’s part of it. If you want to be great, you’ve got to figure it out the hard way."

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: