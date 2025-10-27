Miami's Star Receiver is 'Certainly a Game-Changer'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Entering the season, everyone had projections about this Miami Hurricanes team. They knew that star defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. would be one of the best players in the country, alongside offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.
However, no one could have imagined what freshman Malachi Toney would be for this Canes offense. He is their offense.
Toney leads the No.10 Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC) in receptions (43) and receiving yards (562), along with three touchdowns. He is averaging 13.1 yards per reception while also averaging 9.0 yards on three carries. He also ranks third in the ACC in receiving yards, fourth in receptions, and eighth in all-purpose yards (705).
The offensive game plan is simple: give 10 the ball as much as possible, no matter what.
It's why he's quarterback Carson Beck's favorite target, and why head coach Mario Cristobal knows that he is a "game-changer".
"We have been looking forward to getting him more involved in the run game," Cristobal said after the dominant 42-7 victory over Stanford. "Sometimes you have to be careful, but the opportunity was there tonight.
"We saw what you saw. He is an explosive guy who is always ready to make a play for his teammates. He is fearless and isn't afraid to throw his body around in there. A guy who not only wants the ball, but also wants to throw his body around there and block. Just a complete team player and certainly a game-changer."
Toney finished the game with 73 return yards that could have been two touchdowns had he not been blocked by his own teammates in the punt game, while adding five catches for 55 yards.
After the game, he was interviewed by ESPN, where he was clearly nervous. People forget that, as electric as he is, he should still be a senior in high school. In this opportunity, he still had a team-first mindset and reminded people that this team is culture-driven and built on a standard.
"That right there was the standard," Toney said. "The University of Miami football. We had to bounce back from last week. Coming into the game, we knew that we had to come in and punch first, and not get punched in the mouth. That is what coach Cristobal was stressing all week, 'play the standard football, get back on our grind,' and that is what we came out there and did."
Toney will return against the SMU Mustangs on Nov. 1 (noon ET, ESPN) as the Hurricanes head back on the road and for the first time out of State this season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.