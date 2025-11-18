Miami Star Tight End Finally Starting to Get Comfortable Late in the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With two games remaining, it was strange to see that the Miami Hurricanes hadn't used most of their talented tight ends this season. It was even more surprising that Elija Lofton wasn't used in the early parts of the season.
Soon, the tight end play became a focal point of the offense, but Lofton still struggled to the point that many questioned what was wrong with the once-promising tight end.
Those questions seem to have died down after his impressive day against NC State. Against the Wolfpack, he collected his first touchdown of the season, something head coach Mario Cristobal had been waiting for all season.
"Well, I think he deserves a lot of credit because he has played through some pretty good injuries and nicks and bumps or whatnot that have slowed him down," Cristobal said. "But he's never complained. He just keeps showing up. And has it hindered him some? It has, but he still keeps coming. When you make a play like that, it can really start the momentum for some bigger and better things.
"So his approach has never, ever wavered. He is a guy that's very strong-minded. We're counting on for continued high-level play, and I think it's coming his best steps ahead of him, but again. I'm really proud of the guy, because he's fought through a lot, and his future here is really, really bright. So looking forward to more to come."
Lofton only has 18 catches for 164 yards on the season. But he is starting to find his groove. It might not show on the stat sheets, but the way he is blocking and starting to break free and getting open has been clear on film.
Now against Virginia Tech he has a chance to do the same thing aginst a struggling Hokies team.
How to Watch: No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.
Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.