Miami's Star Transfer is Still Adjusting but Excited for What The Offense Can Be

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes wide reciever room is one of the deepest in the country and the deepest since Mario Cristobal returned to Coral Gables.

It starts with Malachi Toney, but the additions from the transfer portal have already started to make an early impact. Star quarterback Darian Mensah comes in from Duke to be the player of the future for the Canes, but he also brought his 1000-yard receiver as well.

Cooper Barkate has taken to the Miami system, but it has been an adjustment going from Harvard, Duke, and now the University of Miami.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"I say it's great," Barkate said after spring practice. "They made it a very easy transition for me. Definitely, it was a little difficult in the new system. There are a lot of ball players down here, so that was a little difficult to adjust to in the game, but I loved it. Love other people, places, and coaches, great."

Some of those adjustments come from the team having one of the best secondaries in the country. Barkate loves the competition, and it was one of the many reasons he came to Miami with Mensah.

"They're bigger, they're faster and stronger, really long. I'd say that was one of the weakest parts of my game last year with my physicality on the line and downfield," Barkate said. "That was the thing that I wanted to get better on in this off-season and this upcoming year. And I came to the perfect place for that, because I think that's probably what they are at their best, that year, is how they are going fast. So it's been great."

Every Cooper Barkate Touchdown last year.



-Some replays🎥🤝 pic.twitter.com/LicO5wSaoa — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 22, 2026

Moreover, this is only the natural progression of someone taking advantage of multiple opportunities. Going from Harvard, Duke, and then to UM shows that his intelligence will remain and be a positive for the Canes. Now he will use it for one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

"I'd say it doesn't really alter my mindset at all. I honestly left expecting Harvard to expect, just trying to earn a spot. I chose Duke for the master's program that I was doing. So honestly, I had obviously goals for myself, but I really had no idea what they were gonna have this come out.

"Same here, really. I'm just glad to be here and play alongside Mali and the other receivers. Coach Shannon Dawson did a great job. He's got a whole lot to deal with developer offensive weapons, and he's done a great job. Excited to be in this offense."

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