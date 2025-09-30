All Hurricanes

Miami Star Wide Receiver Ranks as the Top None Quarterback Freshman in the Country

Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney has been listed as one of the best freshman in the country by ESPN.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The season started, and everyone inside the Miami Hurricanes program knew they had a special talent on hand. Now four games into the season, the Hurricanes 'little secret," Malachi Toney is not so much a secret anymore.

Toney has been one of the best players in the country and is on pace for an All-American Freshman season. He has been quarterback Carson Beck's favorite target so far this season, and against the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 4, he could have another breakout performance against a ranked team.

Others have also started to take notice as ESPN as released their list of the top freshmen so far in the 2025 college football season.

ESPN's Top 10 Freshman So Far This Season:

1. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins

2. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears

3. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines

4. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) warms up before a game against t
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. In the season opener, he caught six passes for 82 yards and a score to help beat No. 6 Notre Dame. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he has already become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (22) and yards (268) through four games. Both those stats lead all true freshmen through four games. Notably, he has 148 yards against two AP Top 25 opponents. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

Billy Tucker ESPN

5. Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins

6. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars

7. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

8. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange

9. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns

10. Vernell Brown III, WR, Florida Gators

No. 3 Miami is looking to add another target for Beck in this game against FSU. Joshia Trader has been dealing with an injury since the spring, but is expected to play on the road against the Noles. This will only free up Toney more, as the ball will be coming his way in this massive game against the team's third-ranked opponent of the year.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

