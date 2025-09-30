Miami Star Wide Receiver Ranks as the Top None Quarterback Freshman in the Country
The season started, and everyone inside the Miami Hurricanes program knew they had a special talent on hand. Now four games into the season, the Hurricanes 'little secret," Malachi Toney is not so much a secret anymore.
Toney has been one of the best players in the country and is on pace for an All-American Freshman season. He has been quarterback Carson Beck's favorite target so far this season, and against the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 4, he could have another breakout performance against a ranked team.
Others have also started to take notice as ESPN as released their list of the top freshmen so far in the 2025 college football season.
ESPN's Top 10 Freshman So Far This Season:
1. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins
2. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears
3. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines
4. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes
One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. In the season opener, he caught six passes for 82 yards and a score to help beat No. 6 Notre Dame. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he has already become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (22) and yards (268) through four games. Both those stats lead all true freshmen through four games. Notably, he has 148 yards against two AP Top 25 opponents. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.- Billy Tucker ESPN
5. Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins
6. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars
7. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks
8. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange
9. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns
10. Vernell Brown III, WR, Florida Gators
No. 3 Miami is looking to add another target for Beck in this game against FSU. Joshia Trader has been dealing with an injury since the spring, but is expected to play on the road against the Noles. This will only free up Toney more, as the ball will be coming his way in this massive game against the team's third-ranked opponent of the year.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.