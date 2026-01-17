Miami Starter Out Against Indiana in the National Championship Game

Three more sleeps for the Miami Hurricanes before they enter familiar hallways to play at home at Hard Rock Stadium as the away team in the National Championship game against No. 1 Indiana.

However, they will be without a starting player who suffered an injury against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Miami Hurricanes have been without linebacker Malik Bryant, Daylyn Upshaw, and Donta Simpson throughout the College Football Playoff. Now they will be without star tight end Elija Lofton against the underfeated Hoosiers.

The star tight end hasn't had the most productive season like most expected, but his flashes continued to be as high as his freshman season. He was still elite run blocking when the Canes needed him most, and now, they will have to lean on others.

The Canes will also be without starting corner Xavier Lucas, thanks to a questionable targeting call late in the game against the Rebels in the semifinal rounds. Star corner Damari Brown is still listed as questionable, as he has been since the start of the CFP.

MIami OUT:

LB #9 Malik Bryant

TE #9 Elija Lofton

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

DL #93 Donta Simpson

OUT - (1ST HALF)

DB #6 Xavier Lucas

QUESTIONABLE

DB #2 Damari Brown

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

Indiana OUT:

DL #8 Stephen Daley

DL #13 Kellan Wyatt

DB #16 Jah Jah Boyd

DB #23 Amariyun Knighten

DB #24 Bryson Bonds

RB #29 Lee Beebe Jr.

DL #42 Andrew DePaepe

QUESTIONABLE

K #35 Brendan Franke

How to Watch the National Championship Game:

Game Day: Monday, January 19

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Hoosiers: It was pure domination from the first snap against the Oregon Ducks. It has been like that all season with most teams, with the defense leading the offense to cruise and still score 55 points.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a C- game against the Ole Miss Rebels, but they played well enough to sneak past the Rebels in one of the best games in the CFP this year.

Last Meeting: This will only be the third meeting between Miami and Indiana, and the first since 1966. The series is tied 1-1.

Odds for Miami vs. Indiana

Odds will move all week depending on the book and the action, but Indiana has opened as a solid favorite.

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Indiana -325, Miami +260

