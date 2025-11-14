Miami Staying In the Dark With CFP Rankings, Focused on The Only Outcome
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Keeping the noise out has been a motto for No. 15 Miami all season. They have kept it to a point where some are saying that they have no idea where they are ranked in the race for the College Football Playoff.
While that might not be true, it's also a test to show that they know that they can still make it even without an apperance in the ACC Championship game.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck knows that the only way forward is to win. He also knows that now they have a light at the end of the tunnel, the Canes can only focus on one thing, winning.
"I kind of talked about it last week, but all we can do is just continue to win," Beck said. "So that's really all we can control, and just trying to execute each and every day, and then ultimately on Saturday, go out there and put up more points than our opponents. So, again, where we get ranked is somewhat in our control, is somewhat out of our control, but, again, not our word is you know, we move on throughout the week in these last three games."
Moreover, the Hurricanes still have a way in. In the final three games of the season, they face an offensive juggernaut in NC State, a struggling Virginia Tech team, and a ranked Pitt team. The Canes have to make it look good, and offensively, Beck knows the team has to be better to give the committee something to look at.
"I think for us, the shift in focus has kind of just gone back to going out there and playing loose and not, I feel like thinking in a way of saying like, oh, this is my fun, this is a must win, is like, it makes you stiff," Beck said. "It makes you tense, and that's a bad ball. Like, that's bad, that's not the way football is meant to be played. It's meant to be played loose, having fun. You know, out there flying around, right? So that's where our mindset is, going out there, just be loose and have fun.
"Again, there are only three guaranteed opportunities. I've been saying this since the very first game. You don't know when the last time you got to run out on that field was. So just taking every, you know, moment as it comes and going out there and just, again, having fun as a team and trying to execute to the best of our ability."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.