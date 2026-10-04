Miami Stock Up, Stock Down After Hurricanes Beat Clemson in Death Valley

No. 4 Miami traveled to Death Valley and played an incredibly physical game against Clemson on Saturday night. The Hurricanes defeated the Tigers, 41-13.

Another game where Miami got hit with the injury virus as several key starters exited the game, and some even tried to come back in and tough it out.

Despite the injuries, the team showed their resilience and toughness in a tough environment.

Here is the stock report after the Week 5 win for the Hurricanes.

Stock up

DE Damon Wilson

The breakout game couldn’t have come at a better time for Damon Wilson. In a huge conference game on the road in one of the toughest atmospheres, Wilson stepped up in a tremendous way for the Hurricanes.

He was credited for two tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss after the win.

Wilson was everywhere for Miami and was pressuring the quarterback nonstop. If the Hurricanes get this version of Wilson for the rest of the season, it would make Miami’s defense even more dangerous.

2.5 SACKS for Damon Wilson tonight pic.twitter.com/fkzRFqBWig — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

WR Cooper Barkate

Talking about breakout games, Cooper Barkate showed the Miami crowd why he is one of the best wide receivers in the country.

Only the first play of the game, Mensah hits Barkate on a screen pass that goes for 61-yards and the touchdown. It set the tone to begin the game and took the crowd out of it immediately.

Barkate finished the game with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

An incredible game for the senior playmaker.

61-yard house call for Cooper Barkate 😤



📺 ABC x @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/MlaIuyrO4N — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 3, 2026

DT Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ahmad Moten has been projected to be a first round pick in this upcoming NFL Draft and the tape from this Clemson game will show scouts why.

He has been consistent for the last couple of years for Miami but more so this year with more responsibility on his plate.

Moten forced a fumble on the quarterback, punching the ball out in a crucial play for the Hurricanes. He was wreaking havoc in the run game and always around the quarterback in the passing game.

Miami’s Ahmad Moren Sr. showing of his pass rushing chops. Club-swim inside with lightning quick hands is hard to stop.



Moten is one of the top IDL in the 2027 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/3D3SBlJKe3 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 4, 2026

LB Chase Smith

A standout game from Chase Smith as he was everywhere for Corey Hetherman and this defense.

He was credited for six tackles, including five of them being solo tackles and one being a tackle for loss.

Smith was delivering huge hits on nearly every drive and was playing fast, physical, and violent. Something the coaches always preach to the defense.

CHASE SMITH WHAT A PLAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/TtNGIgfK3a — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Miami’s Run Defense

In the first half, Miami allowed zero rushing yards to Clemson.

Completely shut down the rushing attack and made the Tigers very one-dimensional. Hetherman had a great game plan heading into this game, and the players executed it perfectly.

The Hurricanes continue to be one of the best teams in the country in stopping the run.

Bad Snap by Clemson



Chase Smith with the tackle! pic.twitter.com/pv0gvDu15Z — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 3, 2026

LT Samson Okunlola

Samson Okunlola has had his stock skyrocket to begin the season, and this Clemson game will only boost it.

He was great and held it down on the left side of the offensive line.

Okunlola continues to be the most dominant and consistent player in the trenches for Miami.

Samson Okunlola another pancake. 1st round him! pic.twitter.com/qY6qV3ZclP — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) October 4, 2026

Stock down

3rd Down Defense

Entering the game, Clemson struggled to convert third downs. On Saturday night, they found some success against the Hurricanes' defense, especially in the first half.

The Tigers converted eight third downs on the night. They completed seven out of their 11 passes on third down for 84 yards.

Miami's defense played well and had a lot of flashes defensively, but if there is one area to look at from this game, it'd be this one.

Clemson has been one of the worst 3rd down offenses in the country this season.



The Tigers converting 3rd and 8 and 3rd and 7 in the first quarter has been disappointing.



Still, the defense holds Clemson to a field goal.



Gotta go score. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) October 4, 2026

Rushing Attack

The running game in the first half was underwhelming, to say the least.

The offensive line dealt with injuries the entire half and forced a lot of shuffling across the line, which had an impact on the rushing attack.

Nonetheless, it has to be more consistent moving forward.

The Hurricanes were much better in the second half in running the ball. The wear and tear seemed to be taking a toll on Clemson’s defensive line, and they took advantage of it.

In games going forward, if Miami can have a little bit more success on the ground early, the offense will be hard to stop.

Identity drive for Miami.



9 plays, 9 rushes, 62 yards, 1-yard touchdown for Mark Fletcher in response to a Clemson touchdown drive.



This is how Miami won postseason games a season ago. It’s very encouraging that this team can close games out like this too. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) October 4, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.