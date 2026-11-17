Two games down, 17 catches combining for 209 yards and two touchdowns later, No. 7 Miami's Cooper Barkate has found himself a newfound love for football again.

It's not that he hasn't had targets come his way. Before Malachi Toney's injury, Barkate was Darian Mensah's No. 2 receiver, unlike his time at Duke and Harvard.

In those seasons, he finished with 1000 yards, pointing to a talented player who might have been overlooked. The "sneaky athletic" archetype was written all over him at Duke, but with Miami, he continues to prove that wrong. He is just a baller.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; University of Miami WR Cooper Barkate and QB Darian Mensah throw out the first pitch before the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miami, the senior was overlooked, with Toney getting most of the targets, but with the Biletnikoff Award semifinalists out for the rest of the regular season, all eyes turn towards the Hurricanes' new No. 1.

Moreover, this gets more eyes on him as a potential steal in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Most draft protections have the star receiver as an early-day three pick, but with more production coming his way without Toney, his abilities are exposed more to the public and those scouts who are looking for a threat on the outside.

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In Duke's offense, there were more vertical opportunities compared to the air-raid style Miami OC Shannon Dawson has presented.

"I think it's a different offense than last year," Barate said as he adjusted to Miami's offensive scheme. "So, I think that's probably why the metric might be different. And I remember at Duke, it was a lot of vertical game stuff that was kind of what our base of our offense was based on."

"So I was running a lot more deep and intermediate routes, whereas here it's a little bit quicker. It's more quick-game stuff. So I think it's just a different offense, and it's just kind of how the chips have fallen."

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) hurdles over Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Learning different systems and thriving in both has highlighted talent, which could boost his stock to a day-two pick with some production increase as the regular season finishes, and if Miami goes into the College Football Playoff without a healthy Malachi Toney.

His shift into Miami's No. 1 has been a seamless fit for him and all parties involved. The short game has helped him expand his route tree, highlighted by some quick slant work and his ability to work inside. At Duke, he was able to show his outside versatility. Combine both, and someone could have the steal of the draft.

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